Lucky Resident Wins Historic $95 Million Lotto Texas Jackpot

Someone in Texas is set for life after winning the $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot over the weekend!

The resident, from Colleyville in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, walked away with the third largest Lotto Texas jackpot in the state's history! The winner, who hasn't been identified yet, chose the lump sum option when they purchased the ticket for the drawing on Saturday (April 22), so they took home an estimated $57.5 million, MySanAntonio reports. After taxes, that's a whopping $47.3 million.

The winner purchased the non-Quick Pick ticket at Lottery Now at 5200 Colleyville Blvd. in Colleyville and matched all six numbers (3-5-18-29-30-52).

At the time of Saturday's drawing, this Lotto Texas jackpot was the largest jackpot in North America.

As we previously mentioned, this marks the third largest Lotto Texas jackpot in history! The largest jackpot ever (in Texas and also in the U.S.) was worth $145 million and was won in El Paso in 2004.