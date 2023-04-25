"The gender of this baby shall be," the disembodied voice teased before suggesting, "Let's hear the gender reveal from big brother Riley." A video of Riley appeared on the screen behind Meghan, Daryl, and Kelly and reveals: "It's a boy!" At the beginning of the year, she and Sabara also announced that they were expecting their second child together. The hitmaker announced the exciting news on the Today show. "I'm pregnant," Trainor said over a video call. "We did it!"

The exciting reveal coincided with the release of Trainor's book Dear Future Mama, which has been described as "a TMI guide to pregnancy, birth, and new motherhood." Ahead of the April 25th release date, Trainor opened up about the traumatic birth of her first child and how the intense experience left her with PTSD. "I couldn't go to sleep at night. I would be in tears and tell Daryl, 'I'm still on that table, dude. I'm trapped there. I can't remind myself I'm in bed and I'm safe at home,'" she said. "I had to learn how traumatic it was."