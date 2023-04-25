Fries come in all shapes and sizes and offer the perfect salty bite to any meal or as a delicious snack. Mashed compiled a list of the best places to find fries in each state, from standard and crinkle cut to sweet potato and waffle and everything in between.

So which North Carolina restaurant serves the best fries in the state?

Al's Burger Shack

Al's has both sweet potato fries, seasoned with cinnamon sugar, and crinkle-cut fries with rosemary, with a variety of sauces for dipping, like roasted garlic aioli, spicy ranch and Shack Q sauce.

Al's Burger Shack has two locations around Chapel Hill, one in downtown and another in Southern Village.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best fries in North Carolina:

"Crinkle cut may be toward the bottom of most people's fry preference, but at least some Carolinians believe it deserves another chance. The News & Observer calls Al's Burger Shack in Chapel Hill the best crinkle cuts in the region, simply prepared with salt and rosemary. Angelina S. on Yelp says, 'The fries are what stood out to me the most. Classic crinkle-cut with some salt and pepper — plain, but satisfying.' There's plenty of texture variation in the crinkle, and Al's carries a fun, fresh, and local vibe with everything it serves."

