Odds For Candidates To Replace Tucker Carlson Revealed

A betting website has released the odds and top candidates to replace Tucker Carlson full-time as the next host of FOX News Tonight.

Gambling.com lists FOX News host Jesse Waters as the favorite to land the gig at +150 odds, followed by network Laura Ingraham (+200) and Sean Hannity (+250). Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany (+400) and FOX News contributor Tomi Lahren (+500) are also included in the top 5.

Gambling.com's full list of potential replacement odds are listed below:

Jesse Watters (FOX News host)- +150

Laura Ingraham (FOX News host)- +200

Sean Hannity (FOX News host)- +250

Kayleigh McEnany (Former White House Press Secretary)- +400

Tomi Lahren (FOX News contributor)- +500

Dana Perino (Former White House press secretary)- +750

Riley Gaines (Lobbyist/former NCAA swimmer)- +10,000

Elon Musk (CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter)- +50,000

Mike Lindell (MyPillow CEO/election denier)- +75,000

Don Lemon (Former CNN host)- +1,000,000

FOX News Media announced it and Carlson had "agreed to part ways," in a news release obtained by Mediaite.com on Monday (April 24).

"We thank him for his service to the network as host and prior to that as a contributor."