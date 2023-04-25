Odds For Candidates To Replace Tucker Carlson Revealed
By Jason Hall
April 25, 2023
A betting website has released the odds and top candidates to replace Tucker Carlson full-time as the next host of FOX News Tonight.
Gambling.com lists FOX News host Jesse Waters as the favorite to land the gig at +150 odds, followed by network Laura Ingraham (+200) and Sean Hannity (+250). Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany (+400) and FOX News contributor Tomi Lahren (+500) are also included in the top 5.
Gambling.com's full list of potential replacement odds are listed below:
- Jesse Watters (FOX News host)- +150
- Laura Ingraham (FOX News host)- +200
- Sean Hannity (FOX News host)- +250
- Kayleigh McEnany (Former White House Press Secretary)- +400
- Tomi Lahren (FOX News contributor)- +500
- Dana Perino (Former White House press secretary)- +750
- Riley Gaines (Lobbyist/former NCAA swimmer)- +10,000
- Elon Musk (CEO of SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter)- +50,000
- Mike Lindell (MyPillow CEO/election denier)- +75,000
- Don Lemon (Former CNN host)- +1,000,000
FOX News Media announced it and Carlson had "agreed to part ways," in a news release obtained by Mediaite.com on Monday (April 24).
"We thank him for his service to the network as host and prior to that as a contributor."
BREAKING: Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News https://t.co/XC2wQw7DXv pic.twitter.com/K0R6PSCnvs— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 24, 2023
Carlson's tenure as host of FOX News Tonight concluded with Friday's (April 21) live broadcast and the company will have "an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named," according to the news release.
The announcement comes days after FOX News Media reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over its personalities amplifying former President Donald Trump's false voter fraud claims during the 2020 election. Text messages released through the Dominion lawsuit revealed that Carlson, who had publicly supported Trump on FOX News Tonight throughout his presidency and during his voter fraud claims, texted an unknown recipient, "I hate him passionately," when referring to Trump on January 4, 2021, two days before the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Carlson was cable news' highest-rated prime time host, with FOX News Tonight averaging 3 million viewers per night. The conservative political commentator joined FOX News in 2009, having previously contributed to CNN (2000-05), PBS (2004-05) and MSNBC (2005-08).