One Illinois City Among The Best Big Cities To Live In America

Some people prefer to spend their days mesmerized by the subtle quiet beauty of the peaceful countryside, while others thrive within the chaos of the concrete jungle. Something about the energy of the city, its people, charm, and culture allow residents to feel at home in a place that is already home to so many. Regardless of where you live, there is one big city in Illinois that is rated as one of the best big cities to inhabit in the entire country!

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best big city to live in Illinois is Chicago. Chicago was also named as one of the best big cities to live in all of America. A whopping 2,742,119 people call Chicago home.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best big city to live in Illinois:

"Chicago has a host of legendary attractions, from museums to shops to the historic Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs. Visit the famous Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Science and Industry, or the Adler Planetarium. Chicago's Navy Pier celebrated its 100th anniversary with its 200-foot Centennial Wheel. The aptly named Magnificent Mile is one of the world's great shopping destinations, bordered on one side by the Chicago River."

