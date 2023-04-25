One Pennsylvania City Among The Best Big Cities To Live In America

Some people prefer to spend their days mesmerized by the subtle quiet beauty of the peaceful countryside, while others thrive within the chaos of the concrete jungle. Something about the energy of the city, its people, charm, and culture allow residents to feel at home in a place that is already home to so many. Regardless of where you live, there is one big city in Pennsylvania that is rated as one of the best big cities to inhabit in the entire country!

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best big city to live in Pennsylvania is Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh was also named as one of the best big cities to live in all of America. A total of 303,207 people live in Pittsburgh.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best big city to live in Pennsylvania:

"Pittsburgh has always had a neighborly feel—"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" was filmed there—and the area has been a friendly home to humans for nearly 20,000 years. You can see evidence of this about an hour's drive southwest of Pittsburgh at Meadowcroft Rockshelter. Back in the city, the National Aviary has an astounding collection of all types of birds. PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, is one of the best places in the country to view a ballgame. Yinzers love the lively arts scene, anchored by the Mattress Factory museum, Brillobox restaurant and entertainment space, and Gooski's dive bar."

For a continued list of the best big cities to live in America visit stacker.com.