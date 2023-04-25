Panthers Have Made Decision On No. 1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

By Jason Hall

April 25, 2023

Carolina Panthers Introduce Frank Reich as Head Coach
Photo: Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have made their decision on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday (April 27), according to head coach Frank Reich.

Reich confirmed that he discussed the pick with general manager Scott Fitterer on Monday (April 24) and the two sides reached "a consensus."

"He came into my office yesterday at some point, and asked the question," Reich said on Tuesday (April 25) via NFL.com. "It was kind of like a proposal of sorts. And I said yes (laughs). There is consensus, and we're excited."

"We'll announce that Thursday at about 8 o'clock," he added.

Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. have long been projected to be the top 2 picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Pelissero acknowledged that Young had already previously visited the Houston Texans, who currently have the No. 2 overall pick. Last week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Young had "canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources — another sign to back up belief within the league that the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will be the #Panthers’ pick at No. 1 overall."

Last month, Panthers brass had dinner with Young and attended the former Heisman Trophy winner's Pro Day. The visit came after quarterbacks coach Josh McCown was seen telling Stroud that they would "find a court" to play H-O-R-S-E "maybe when you move to Charlotte" during Ohio State's Pro Day, leading to speculation that he was favorited by the franchise.

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks ranked Stroud at No. 1 and Young at No. 2 quarterback in his latest draft rankings for the position. The Panthers acquired the No. 1 pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears last month. The Bears acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore, two first-round picks -- including the No. 9 overall pick in 2023 -- and two second-round picks as part of the deal.

