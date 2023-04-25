Panthers Have Made Decision On No. 1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers have made their decision on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday (April 27), according to head coach Frank Reich.

Reich confirmed that he discussed the pick with general manager Scott Fitterer on Monday (April 24) and the two sides reached "a consensus."

"He came into my office yesterday at some point, and asked the question," Reich said on Tuesday (April 25) via NFL.com. "It was kind of like a proposal of sorts. And I said yes (laughs). There is consensus, and we're excited."

"We'll announce that Thursday at about 8 o'clock," he added.