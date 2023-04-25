Person Of Interest In Woman's Murder Fled U.S. With Their 6-Year-Old Child

Authorities in Wisconsin said that a person of interest wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Madison on Monday (April 24) has left the United States with a six-year-old child he shared with the victim.

While the victim has not been identified by name, authorities said that she was the wife of Jose Duenas-Quinonez. Her body was found in a shopping center on Monday afternoon, and her husband was named as a person of interest.

Officials did not provide any details about her death and have not said if Duenas-Quinonez is a suspect. When the woman's body was first discovered, her daughter, Avril Duenas Jaurez, was reported missing.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert but canceled it when investigators learned that Duenas-Quinonez had fled the country with his daughter. They did not say how he left the United States or what country he fled to.

The closest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada is about an eight-hour drive from Madison.

The Madison Police Department said that the woman's identity will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office after the autopsy has been completed.