PHOTOS: Northern Lights 'Blow Up' Across California Sky After Solar Storm

Lights danced across the sky over the Mammoth Mountain region on Sunday night, and locals were mesmerized by their beauty. According to ABC7, the dazzling light show was a result of the latest geomagnetic storm, only the third to occur since 2019. UCLA Space Institute Founder Jacob Bortnik explained that events like this are only going to be happening more and more throughout the region in the coming years.

"We are now not quite at the maximum of the solar cycle, that will happen in the next one or two years. But right now, we're getting there and so this is probably going to happen more and more in the next year or two."