Popular Home Goods Retailer To Close All Massachusetts Locations

Bed Bat & Beyond will soon close all Massachusetts locations.

The home goods retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday (April 23) and plans to eventually close all 360 stores nationwide, CNBC reports. The decision comes after the home goods retailer made a last ditch effort to stay afloat, but failed to secure enough funds.

The company's 360 namesake stores and 120 Buybuy Baby locations will remain open temporarily as the company begins to shut down business and liquidate assets. A set date for closures has not yet been announced.



Additionally, customers will have until Tuesday (April 25) to use the offered 20% of limited time coupons with the stores' limited remaining supply, CNN reported.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy in a District of New Jersey court, having initially faced warnings of potential bankruptcy since early January, when the company publicly shared "a going concern" notice that it may fall short of covering expenses after disappointing sales during the holiday season. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond closed at 29 cents last Friday (April 21), with the company reported to be at a market value of $136.9 million and stock down about 88% in 2023, having previously traded at around $20 per share in April 2022, according to CNBC.

“Millions of customers have trusted us through the most important milestones in their lives – from going to college to getting married, settling into a new home to having a baby. Our teams have worked with incredible purpose to support and strengthen our beloved banners, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY,” CEO Sue Gove said in a statement obtained by CNBC.