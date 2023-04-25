Popular Home Goods Retailer To Close All Nebraska Locations

Bed Bath & Beyond is officially closing all Nebraska locations in the coming months. According to MLive, the popular home goods retailer recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced the end to both Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby brands. 3 stores throughout Nebraska are set to close along with 360 stores across the country. A total of 120 Buy Buy Baby locations will also be shut down. The well-known retailer released a statement assuring customers that the stores would remain open for their convenience throughout the liquidation process.

“Thank you to all of our loyal customers. We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations. Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuyBaby stores remain open to serve you.”

MLive mentioned that customers will now have limited time to use the 20% off one item coupon that has remained a staple discount throughout the years. Tuesday, April 25th will be the last day that customers can use these coupons to make way for larger liquidation sales. In addition to ceasing the 20% off discount, the store will also stop accepting gift cards on May 8th.

Bed Bath & Beyond's exact closing date has yet to be announced.