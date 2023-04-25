Popular Home Goods Retailer To Close All Washington State Locations

Bed Bath & Beyond is officially closing all locations in Washington state and will start preparing for massive liquidation sales, according to MLive. The popular home goods retailer recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and the company announced the Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuyBaby brands are coming to an end.

That means 12 stores throughout Washington will shut down alongside the 360 stores and 120 buybuyBaby locations. The national retailer also assured customers that these stores will remain open for their convenience during the liquidation process. A notice posted on the main website reads:

“Thank you to all of our loyal customers. We have made the difficult decision to begin winding down our operations. Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuyBaby stores remain open to serve you."

MLive also revealed that customers have until Tuesday, April 25 to use the 20% off one item coupon ahead of larger liquidation sales, which are set to begin immediately. On top of this popular discount not being usable anymore, stores will stop accepting gift cards on Monday, May 8.

According to CNN, items purchased before Wednesday, April 26 can be returned by May 24. After Wednesday, all sales are final.

Bed Bath & Beyond hasn't announced an exact closing date yet.