Rick Ross Offers Don Lemon A Job At Wingstop After CNN Fired Him
By Tony M. Centeno
April 25, 2023
Rick Ross offered Don Lemon a job shortly after the veteran journalist was let go from CNN. Unfortunately, it wasn't the role Lemon had in mind.
On Monday, April 24, Rozay took to social media to react to the news about the unexpected termination of CNN's morning show host. In a video he posted to his Instagram Story, the artist and entrepreneur expressed his disbelief about Lemon's ouster. In the same breath, Ross assumed the journalist has a knack for cooking up lemon pepper wings so he offered him a position right in front of the grill at Wingstop.
Rick Ross offers Don Lemon a job at WingStop pic.twitter.com/77ZBmXiNm7— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2023
“Just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN," Ross said in to the camera. "Damn, dawg... But guess what? The brothers got your back. We hiring at Wingstop. And for some reason I believe you know what you doing with the lemon pepper wings, so man, just send over your résumé … I’ma make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother. Stay solid, brother.”
Ross apparently had an epiphany in between his job offer and the next video he posted. He followed-up by offering Lemon an idea for a new flavor of energy drinks.
“Just came up with a wonderful idea... well, really, Don, you helped me come up with this,” Ross added. “I need to hit the team over at Rapstar Energy Drink and let ’em know we should introduce the Don Lemon flavor. What y’all think? Aye, Don, we got you brother!”
Don Lemon did release a statement about his firing, but he has yet to address Ross' job offer.