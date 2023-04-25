We all know that the Earth is round ... or is it? There are a shocking number of theories out there that suggest the Earth is actually flat, and "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" is taking over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox with a special podcast episode dedicated to the topic.

The guys of "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" will be debunking and exploring flat Earth theories in iHeartLand at State Farm Park on Thursday, April 27th at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The special will also be available through April 30th.

In Roblox, you'll also be getting a peek at a brand new world and game loop for iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator! Join your friends at amazing concerts from your favorite artists and become an iHeartRadio star. Then, you can head backstage for a special interview with the "Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know" guys.

If you're in Fortnite, you'll be able to test your knowledge from this special "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" episode in a game of "How Fan Are You?" to win gold. You can also show off your best dance moves on State Farm Park's dance floor, and check out iHeartLand's mini games.

Hosted by Ben Bowlin, Matt Frederick, and Noel Brown, "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" is a podcast from iHeartRadio that takes listeners through some eerie topics — from UFOs to psychic powers and government conspiracies, and many more unexplained events in history. The show is available each week on iHeartRadio.com or the iHeartRadio app.