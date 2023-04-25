Swizz Beatz, SZA & More Artists Mourn Activist & Musician Harry Belafonte
By Tony M. Centeno
April 25, 2023
Hip-Hop and R&B artists are showing plenty of love to the late Harry Belafonte after the legendary singer and activist passed away today.
Shortly after the announcement was made on Tuesday, April 25, numerous rappers and producers took to social media to mourn Belafonte. Swizz Beatz shared photos of himself alongside his wife Alicia Keys and their son with the late musician. In his caption, the Ruff Ryders producer said his family will miss Belafonte. He also sent prayers out to the singer's family.
"Our family will miss you very much King🙏🏽" Swizz wrote. "You did it Big on this earth🙏🏽 Blessings and love to entire Belafonte family 🤲🏾🕊️🕊️"
SZA also took the time out to honor the late artist. In her Instagram Story, the "Snooze" crooner explained how impactful Belafonte's music was in her family's home. Belafonte made history as the first artist to sell over a million records with his 1956 Calypso album, which contains his hit record "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)." In 1961, Belafonte released his other well-known hit "Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora)." In addition to his music career, Belafonte was also an accomplished actor and influential activist.
"Wow ... god bless this man," SZA wrote. "an icon in my household."
According to the New York Times, Belafonte passed away at the age of 96 due to congestive heart failure. Swizz and SZA were just a couple of the various artists and celebrities who honored the legendary entertainer. T.I., Nick Cannon, DJ Premier, Rapsody, 9th Wonder, Chuck D, QuestLove, and more uploaded photos of Belafonte with touching tributes for him. Check them out below, and rest peacefully Harry Belafonte.
🙏🏿. pic.twitter.com/8cQblYCzqd— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) April 25, 2023
He was more than a singer, more than an actor and more than a man...Harry Belafonte will be missed. https://t.co/KLhr04PlU6— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 25, 2023
Rest in love and power Mr. Belafonte! You will always be remembered. 🙏🏾🖤🙏🏾#HarryBelafonte pic.twitter.com/2HjR7J8Q4d— Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) April 25, 2023