Swizz Beatz, SZA & More Artists Mourn Activist & Musician Harry Belafonte

Hip-Hop and R&B artists are showing plenty of love to the late Harry Belafonte after the legendary singer and activist passed away today.



Shortly after the announcement was made on Tuesday, April 25, numerous rappers and producers took to social media to mourn Belafonte. Swizz Beatz shared photos of himself alongside his wife Alicia Keys and their son with the late musician. In his caption, the Ruff Ryders producer said his family will miss Belafonte. He also sent prayers out to the singer's family.



"Our family will miss you very much King🙏🏽" Swizz wrote. "You did it Big on this earth🙏🏽 Blessings and love to entire Belafonte family 🤲🏾🕊️🕊️"