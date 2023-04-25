Swifties are banding together to support a fellow fan who was killed by an alleged drunk driver leaving the Taylor Swift concert in Houston over the weekend.

The accident happened on the Southwest Freeway on Saturday (April 22) as Jacob Lewis was making his way home from the "Anti-Hero" singer's concert at NRG Stadium, USA TODAY reports. Lewis' vehicle became stalled on the freeway. "His last act was to push his sister to safety on a dark street. He was a bright light... touched so many people. We're all struggling with this loss," his father Steve Lewis told the news outlet.

While Lewis was trying to push the car from behind with his sister was at the wheel, Alan Bryant Hayes struck the 20-year-old boy and the car. The Houston Fire Department arrived to the scene shortly after, where Lewis was pronounced dead. His sister, April Bancroft, 26, who attended the concert with her brother, was injured and received treatment at a local hospital.

Hayes reportedly fled the scene, but was followed by a wrecker driver who followed him to a nearby street. He was eventually taken into custody, treated for minor injuries and booked. As of Tuesday, he remains behind bars on $120,000 bond. He was charged with third-offense felony driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and render aid.