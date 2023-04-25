Taylor Swift Fans Raise Thousands For Fan Killed After Houston Concert
By Dani Medina
April 25, 2023
Swifties are banding together to support a fellow fan who was killed by an alleged drunk driver leaving the Taylor Swift concert in Houston over the weekend.
The accident happened on the Southwest Freeway on Saturday (April 22) as Jacob Lewis was making his way home from the "Anti-Hero" singer's concert at NRG Stadium, USA TODAY reports. Lewis' vehicle became stalled on the freeway. "His last act was to push his sister to safety on a dark street. He was a bright light... touched so many people. We're all struggling with this loss," his father Steve Lewis told the news outlet.
While Lewis was trying to push the car from behind with his sister was at the wheel, Alan Bryant Hayes struck the 20-year-old boy and the car. The Houston Fire Department arrived to the scene shortly after, where Lewis was pronounced dead. His sister, April Bancroft, 26, who attended the concert with her brother, was injured and received treatment at a local hospital.
Hayes reportedly fled the scene, but was followed by a wrecker driver who followed him to a nearby street. He was eventually taken into custody, treated for minor injuries and booked. As of Tuesday, he remains behind bars on $120,000 bond. He was charged with third-offense felony driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and render aid.
💔| Jacob Lewis, a swiftie who attended last night's show, sadly passed away after being hit by a drunk driver on his way home.— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) April 24, 2023
Donate to his GoFundMe: https://t.co/RKhLS56CD2 pic.twitter.com/5FV3xPcQ1B
When news of Lewis' death broke online, Taylor Swift fans helped support his family, who created a GoFundMe to help raise funds in his honor. Hundreds of $13 donations were made, bringing the Lewis' family's fundraiser well over their goal of $75,000. The GoFundMe has raised over $111,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Lewis, a graduate of Taylor High School in Katy, was gearing up to start his sophomore year in the musical theatre program at Sam Houston State University. "Jacob was an amazing young man," his mother told the news outlet. "Everyone says he gave the best hugs. He towered over everyone at 6 foot 5 inches, but never made anyone feel 'small' He made sure to include everyone and was accepting of them for who they were. He came alive on stage. Performing and singing were everything to him. It gave him such joy."