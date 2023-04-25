This Is Massachusetts' Most Underrated Tourist Attraction
By Jason Hall
April 25, 2023
A Massachusetts state park is being credited as the most underrated tourist attraction in the entire state.
Travel Pulse ranked the most underrated tourist attractions in all 50 states, which included Big Bash Falls as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Boston. Cape Cod. The Berkshires. Martha's Vineyard. The names read like a 'who's-who' of iconic American destinations, but how about bad art and Bash Bish? Boston's one-of-a-kind Museum of Bad Art is currently searching for new gallery space for their 'so awful it's awesome' collection, but in the meantime, they can be enjoyed online. And if you're like lots of people and didn't know Mass' had a massive waterfall, then head to Bash Bish Falls State Park to see an 80-foot cascade that will make you swoon," Travel Pulse's Scott Hartbeck wrote.
Travel Pulse's full list of the most underrated tourist attractions in every state is listed below:
- Alabama- Wetumpka Meteor Crater
- Alaska- Gates at Arctic National Park
- Arizona- Spider Rock at Arizona's Canyon de Chelly
- Arkansas- Hot Springs
- California- Gilroy Gardens
- Colorado- Great Sand Dunes National Park
- Connecticut- Gillette Castle State Park
- Delaware- Rehoboth Beach
- Florida- Crystal River
- Georgia- Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park
- Hawaii- Hanapepe
- Idaho- Balanced Rock Park
- Illinois- Shawnee National Forest
- Indiana- Cataract Falls State Park
- Iowa- Clear Lake
- Kansas- Lindsborg
- Kentucky- Red River Gorge
- Louisiana- Barataria Preserve
- Maine- Monhegan Island
- Maryland- Peabody Library
- Massachusetts- Bash Bish Falls
- Michigan- Arcadia Dunes
- Minnesota- Hjemkomst
- Mississippi- Windsor Ruins
- Missouri- Current River
- Montana- The Garden of One Thousand Buddhas
- Nebraska- Carhenge
- Nevada- Great Basin National Park
- New Hampshire- Condord
- New Jersey- Mount Tammanay Trail
- New Mexico- Cloud-Climbing Trestle Trail
- New York- Museum of Food & Drink
- North Carolina- Cherohala Skyway
- North Dakota- International Peace Garden
- Ohio- The American Sign Museum
- Oklahoma- Center of the Universe in Tulsa
- Oregon- Wallowa Mountains
- Pennsylvania- Magic Gardens
- Rhode Island- Newport Tower
- South Carolina- Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel
- South Dakota- Porter Sculpture
- Tennessee- Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area
- Texas- Balmorhea State Park
- Utah- Nine Mile Canyon
- Vermont- Lake Willoughby
- Virginia- Natural Bridge
- Washington- Port Townsend
- West Virginia- Blackwater Falls
- Wisconsin- Door County
- Wyoming- Wyoming Dinosaur Center