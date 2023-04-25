This Is Massachusetts' Most Underrated Tourist Attraction

By Jason Hall

April 25, 2023

Massachusetts Welcome sign
Photo: Getty Images

A Massachusetts state park is being credited as the most underrated tourist attraction in the entire state.

Travel Pulse ranked the most underrated tourist attractions in all 50 states, which included Big Bash Falls as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Boston. Cape Cod. The Berkshires. Martha's Vineyard. The names read like a 'who's-who' of iconic American destinations, but how about bad art and Bash Bish? Boston's one-of-a-kind Museum of Bad Art is currently searching for new gallery space for their 'so awful it's awesome' collection, but in the meantime, they can be enjoyed online. And if you're like lots of people and didn't know Mass' had a massive waterfall, then head to Bash Bish Falls State Park to see an 80-foot cascade that will make you swoon," Travel Pulse's Scott Hartbeck wrote.

Travel Pulse's full list of the most underrated tourist attractions in every state is listed below:

  1. Alabama- Wetumpka Meteor Crater
  2. Alaska- Gates at Arctic National Park
  3. Arizona- Spider Rock at Arizona's Canyon de Chelly
  4. Arkansas- Hot Springs
  5. California- Gilroy Gardens
  6. Colorado- Great Sand Dunes National Park
  7. Connecticut- Gillette Castle State Park
  8. Delaware- Rehoboth Beach
  9. Florida- Crystal River
  10. Georgia- Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park
  11. Hawaii- Hanapepe
  12. Idaho- Balanced Rock Park
  13. Illinois- Shawnee National Forest
  14. Indiana- Cataract Falls State Park
  15. Iowa- Clear Lake
  16. Kansas- Lindsborg
  17. Kentucky- Red River Gorge
  18. Louisiana- Barataria Preserve
  19. Maine- Monhegan Island
  20. Maryland- Peabody Library
  21. Massachusetts- Bash Bish Falls
  22. Michigan- Arcadia Dunes
  23. Minnesota- Hjemkomst
  24. Mississippi- Windsor Ruins
  25. Missouri- Current River
  26. Montana- The Garden of One Thousand Buddhas
  27. Nebraska- Carhenge
  28. Nevada- Great Basin National Park
  29. New Hampshire- Condord
  30. New Jersey- Mount Tammanay Trail
  31. New Mexico- Cloud-Climbing Trestle Trail
  32. New York- Museum of Food & Drink
  33. North Carolina- Cherohala Skyway
  34. North Dakota- International Peace Garden
  35. Ohio- The American Sign Museum
  36. Oklahoma- Center of the Universe in Tulsa
  37. Oregon- Wallowa Mountains
  38. Pennsylvania- Magic Gardens
  39. Rhode Island- Newport Tower
  40. South Carolina- Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel
  41. South Dakota- Porter Sculpture
  42. Tennessee- Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area
  43. Texas- Balmorhea State Park
  44. Utah- Nine Mile Canyon
  45. Vermont- Lake Willoughby
  46. Virginia- Natural Bridge
  47. Washington- Port Townsend
  48. West Virginia- Blackwater Falls
  49. Wisconsin- Door County
  50. Wyoming- Wyoming Dinosaur Center
