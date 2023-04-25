This Is Massachusetts' Most Underrated Tourist Attraction

A Massachusetts state park is being credited as the most underrated tourist attraction in the entire state.

Travel Pulse ranked the most underrated tourist attractions in all 50 states, which included Big Bash Falls as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Boston. Cape Cod. The Berkshires. Martha's Vineyard. The names read like a 'who's-who' of iconic American destinations, but how about bad art and Bash Bish? Boston's one-of-a-kind Museum of Bad Art is currently searching for new gallery space for their 'so awful it's awesome' collection, but in the meantime, they can be enjoyed online. And if you're like lots of people and didn't know Mass' had a massive waterfall, then head to Bash Bish Falls State Park to see an 80-foot cascade that will make you swoon," Travel Pulse's Scott Hartbeck wrote.

