This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Fries

French fries are a mainstay in American culture. While people often run to fast food joints for an affordable order of fries, plenty of restaurants have inventive or unconventional approaches to these. That's not even counting the common types of fries, from crinkle cut and shoestring to steakhouse and curly.

For those who love chomping down on fries, Mashed found the most delicious fries in America. The website states, "Whether you like them curly, thick, sweet, truffled, or topped, we've rounded up the best spot for french fries in every U.S. state. Who knew your frying liquid of choice, from duck fat to peanut oil, made such a difference?"

According to writers, Cuba Cuba serves Colorado's best fries! Here's why it was chosen:

"Fries are really one of the most versatile food vehicles out there. At Cuba Cuba, a popular local chain in Denver, mojo fries are the way to go. The Denver Post says these are perfect for garlic lovers, and they're thin-cut and served with housemade ketchup. Mojo sauce is typically made with garlic, oil, and citrus, and the fries get tossed and fried in that goodness as well as served with a side for dipping. This is one of the best places in Denver to get authentic Cuban food, which includes lots of beef and steak dishes, plantains, and more, all marinated and served with some more of that mojo."