This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Fries

French fries are a mainstay in American culture. While people often run to fast food joints for an affordable order of fries, plenty of restaurants have inventive or unconventional approaches to these. That's not even counting the common types of fries, from crinkle cut and shoestring to steakhouse and curly.

For those who love chomping down on fries, Mashed found the most delicious fries in America. The website states, "Whether you like them curly, thick, sweet, truffled, or topped, we've rounded up the best spot for french fries in every U.S. state. Who knew your frying liquid of choice, from duck fat to peanut oil, made such a difference?"

According to writers, Hot Dog Heaven serves Florida's best fries! Here's why it was chosen:

"These simple, classic fries caught the attention of a Reddit thread about the best fries in Orlando. Hot Dog Heaven is a local staple serving Chicago-style hot dogs, and the relatively simple menu includes some middle-of-the-road, not too thin, not too thick, crispy-yet-soft fries. Several Yelp reviews also call out how hot the fries are, so you know they're fresh. Robert W. sums it up: 'The fries are crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, best fries in Orlando.'"