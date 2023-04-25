Tory Lanez's Lawyer Reportedly Has New Information About DNA Used In Trial

"Today is National DNA day and we are happy to announce that Tory Lanez will be releasing information about the DNA in his case that gave false & misleading information to his jury. #freetorylanez"



There's no word on when exactly Lanez will release the fresh details, but it may just pop up on his social media channels. In a letter he wrote to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón last Friday, Lanez reaffirmed his innocence and promised to post "the OUTRAGEOUS & DISGUSTING INJUSTICES used against me by the PROSECUTION to get the conviction they so DESPERATELY wanted, DESPITE the evidence they knew existed."



"Today I take a stance as an innocent Black Man, wrongfully convicted of a crime I DID not commit," Lanez wrote in his letter. "I’ve watched 2 district attorneys from your office by the names of Kathy Ta and Alex Bott unlawful misuse their authority to hide and suppress any and all exculpatory evidence that exonerates me, or furthers my innocence. I was completely robbed and deprived of a fair trial."



Lanez was convicted in December but has not been sentenced due to changes in his legal team and a request for a new trial. His next court hearing is May 8 where a judge will hear the defense's motion for a new trial. Listen to Tory Lanez read his statement below.