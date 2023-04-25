Video Shows Arkansas Police Arresting Man For Piercing Teen Son's Ear

Sherland refused to talk to officers when they made contact at his home before they returned to detain him. The video shows four officers push their way into the home before putting Sherland in handcuffs.

A woman is heard demanding to know the charges before Sherland is seen laughing out loud while being detained.

"Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha! Body art without a license! Body art without a license!" he is heard saying in the video.

"Piercing his son's ear without a license takes three cops, four cops?" the woman said as Sherland was being taken to the police vehicle. "No permission — they busted into my front door. This is the boy right here. He got a pierced ear by his dad, [and] these cops busted in my door, busted in the front door."

A younger male's voice, presumed to be Sherland's son, is also heard interjecting, "I wanted my ears pierced. Arkansas law states that it is unlawful for an individual to perform body art on a minor without parental consent.

The statute expressly doesn't apply to minors "when piercing the earlobe," but does, however, make it “unlawful to perform body art in any unlicensed facility.”