So which Wisconsin restaurant serves the best fries in the state?

Camino

Not only can you get incredible fries alongside Camino's various sandwiches, but you can also order the Trash Fries, hand-cut fries smothered in chorizo chili and cheese with the option of adding fried jalapeño, onion and sour cream to kick it up a notch.

Camino has two locations around Brew City, one in Milwaukee proper and another in West Allis.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best fries in Wisconsin:

"Most of us know Wisconsin for its dairy production and cheese curds, but it's apparently one of the largest purveyors of potatoes in the United States. An On Milwaukee reviewer rated the garlic parmesan fries at Camino the best in the city. Camino is known for its burgers, sandwiches, and an impressive beer list, all of which go great with thin, crispy, perfectly seasoned fries. Each meal here is served with your choice of multiple sides, from Brussels sprouts to beet salad, but we know we're always going for the fries."

