$2.1 Billion New NFL Stadium Proposal Clears Final Hurdle; Deal Finalized

The $2.1 billion proposal to build a domed stadium for the Tennessee Titans was approved by Nashville's Metro Council by a 26-12 vote Wednesday (April 26) morning, Front Office Sports reports.

The deal, which is the largest in the growing city of Nashville's history, will use at least $1.26 billion in public funding, making it the largest public priced stadium in American history, breaking the record recently set by the Buffalo Bills' approved deal for a planned new stadium that includes a commitment of $850 million in public funding. The committee was reported to have met for five hours Tuesday (April 25) night before its final vote early Wednesday morning.

The stadium will be located east of Nissan Stadium's current location near Interstate 24 as part of the recently approved redevelopment plan for the East Bank waterfront neighborhood in downtown Nashville. The Titans are reportedly expected to bring about $800 million in private revenue, sources with knowledge told Axios at the time of its initial report.

A new, domed stadium would make Nashville a serious contender to host the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff games and major concert tours taking place in the winter months, which has alluded the rapidly growing tourism destination in the past. WWE has also publicly expressed interest in hosting a future WrestleMania event at the proposed new Nashville stadium after a successful SummerSlam at the outdoor Nissan Stadium last July, the Tennessean reported.

Nissan Stadium has served as the Titans' home since 1999, with the franchise playing at Vanderbilt Stadium as the Tennessee Oilers during the 1998 NFL season, following their move to Nashville from Houston.