72-Year-Old Florida Restaurant Serves The Best Meal In The State

While most states and regions have become known for specific foods, cooking styles, and dishes, many restaurants left their mark on history thanks to their cohesive and delicious meals. We're talking about places that get long lines or at least a local reputation for the entrees or main course they serve. Sometimes, that one meal becomes the whole eatery's identity.

Mashed did some digging and crafted a list of the best meal every state had to offer. Writers made their choices based on main courses and entrees featured on the TV show The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

According to the website, Florida's best meal is the smoked mullet fish dinner from Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish! Here's why it was chosen:

"When digging into all of Florida's bounties, the show turned its eyes and mouth towards Ted Peters smoked mullet fish dinner. Located in the beach city of St. Petersburg, Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish is renowned, fittingly, for its smoked fish. There's truly little guesswork when choosing what to order at this restaurant... people come from all over to try this local delicacy. As one Tripadvisor review observes, this is a place that has withstood the test of time. This isn't going to be an upscale experience, and that's not the point. Come ready to de-bone your fish and drink in some local culture. Also, as per the St. Petersburg site, come with cash, as credit cards still aren't accepted."