Chance The Rapper Shares Details About 'Acid Rap' 10-Year Anniversary Show
By Tony M. Centeno
April 26, 2023
Chance The Rapper is set to celebrate the anniversary his breakthrough project with a massive performance in his hometown later this year.
On Monday, April 24, the Chicago native took to Instagram to begin the countdown for tickets sales to begin ahead of his first arena-sized concert since 2019. The Acid Rap 10-Year Anniversary Show will commemorate a decade since he dropped his impactful second mixtape. The 14-track project features collaborations with Childish Gambino, Vic Mensa, Action Bronson, Ab-Soul, Noname, BJ The Chicago Kid and more. The album's official anniversary is April 30, but the show, produced by Live Nation, is going down on August 19 at the United Center in Chicago.
In honor of the anniversary, Chance The Rapper plans to release one of the most beloved songs on the mixtape, "Juice." The song will finally make its debut after Chano finally got the clearance for the sample. When the mixtape first hit streaming services in 2019, Chance was forced to drop it without "Juice" because he couldn't get it cleared in time. In the song's place, he actually explains the situation and reveals that every time fans play the track all the way through the streaming proceeds from the track goes to social work.
As far as new music goes, the 30-year-old artist is currently preparing to release his upcoming album Star Line Gallery. Throughout 2022, Chance released singles likes "A Bar For A Bar," "The Highs & The Lows" featuring Joey Bada$$ and "YAH Know" featuring King Promise. He hasn't confirmed the release date for the album yet.
Presale tickets for the Acid Rap 10-Year Anniversary Show are available now while general admission begins April 28 at 10 a.m.