In honor of the anniversary, Chance The Rapper plans to release one of the most beloved songs on the mixtape, "Juice." The song will finally make its debut after Chano finally got the clearance for the sample. When the mixtape first hit streaming services in 2019, Chance was forced to drop it without "Juice" because he couldn't get it cleared in time. In the song's place, he actually explains the situation and reveals that every time fans play the track all the way through the streaming proceeds from the track goes to social work.



As far as new music goes, the 30-year-old artist is currently preparing to release his upcoming album Star Line Gallery. Throughout 2022, Chance released singles likes "A Bar For A Bar," "The Highs & The Lows" featuring Joey Bada$$ and "YAH Know" featuring King Promise. He hasn't confirmed the release date for the album yet.



Presale tickets for the Acid Rap 10-Year Anniversary Show are available now while general admission begins April 28 at 10 a.m.