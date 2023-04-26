Colorado Bakery Serves Some Of The 'Absolute Best' Bread In The U.S.

While it's easy to pick up bread from a grocery store, a freshly-baked loaf from a local bakery tastes much better. There's no shortage of places sticking to the basics or introducing many Americans to different cultural approaches to this staple. Sometimes, they may even use that bread to create yummy sandwiches, meals, or desserts.

For all the bread lovers out there, Mashed found the top places serving the "absolute best" bread in the U.S. The website states, "Separating the excellent from the so-so is tough unless you go out of your way to buy a loaf from each bakery in every big city in the country. We're making it easy for you with this list of the very best breadmakers from coast to coast."

A 29-year-old Colorado bakery was featured on the list, and that honor goes to The Denver Bead Company! Here's why it was chosen:

"Just in case you were starting to think that good bread can only be found on one coast or the other, this bakery proves you can make a great artisan loaf even without the close proximity to an ocean. The Denver Bread Company in Colorado bakes loaves that are just as good as anything you can get in an east or west coast bakery... Amidst the bakery's selection of bread, you can find batards, boules, Italian sfilatinos, and focaccias. The menu changes with the seasons, so you might find cherry walnut bread on one visit and Irish soda bread on the next."