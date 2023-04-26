Demaryius Thomas To Posthumously Receive Major Honor

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas will posthumously be inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Wednesday (April 26) night, the Broncos announced on their official Twitter account.

"Tonight, Demaryius Thomas will be posthumously inducted into the @COSportsHoF. So we want to spend the day celebrating some of our favorite memories in honor of D.T. & his legacy. #LLDT," the Broncos tweeted.

Thomas, 33, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Georgia, on December 9, 2021, which was later confirmed to be from "complications of a seizure disorder," according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County (Ga.) Medical Examiner's office shared with ESPN in August. In July, researchers at Boston University told ABC News that the former wide receiver had experienced chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease that has long been linked to football-related head injuries, but noted that the CTE was not ruled as Thomas' cause of death.