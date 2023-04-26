Doritos And Papa Johns Team Up For Epic Menu Item

Papa Johns and Doritos are teaming up to release an epic new menu item.

The popular pizza chain will soon introduce the Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia, a limited-edition version of its flatbread-style sandwiches, the company announced in a press release shared by BusinessWire.com.

“At Papa Johns, flavor exploration puts us at the forefront of our menu innovation, which is why we couldn’t be more excited to bring together our Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.® promise with the iconic flavor of Doritos® Cool Ranch to create this limited-time Papadia,” said Kimberly Bean, VP of Menu Strategy & Calendar Planning, via the news release. “Our partnership with PepsiCo Foodservice allowed us to leverage the bold taste of Doritos® Cool Ranch® to reimagine a specialty seasoning for the Papadia, which offers new and current consumers the ultimate chip and sandwich experience and gives them a bold taste in every bite, so delicious you’ll wish you had thought of it first.”

The Doritos Cool Ranch Papadia will make its debut on May 1 and feature the same original dough filled with chicken, beef, steak or other fillings offered with the popular flat-bread style sandwich, as well as dusted bold ranch seasoning to give it the iconic Doritos Cool Ranch flavor. The limited-time item will be sold at all Papa Johns stores for $7.99 through July 23.

Papa Johns began offering Papadias in 2020, inspired by the Italian flatbread sandwich 'Piadina.'