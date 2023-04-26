Florida Bakery Serves Some Of The 'Absolute Best' Bread In The U.S.

While it's easy to pick up bread from a grocery store, a freshly-baked loaf from a local bakery tastes much better. There's no shortage of places sticking to the basics or introducing many Americans to different cultural approaches to this staple. Sometimes, they may even use that bread to create yummy sandwiches, meals, or desserts.

For all the bread lovers out there, Mashed found the top places serving the "absolute best" bread in the U.S. The website states, "Separating the excellent from the so-so is tough unless you go out of your way to buy a loaf from each bakery in every big city in the country. We're making it easy for you with this list of the very best breadmakers from coast to coast."

An independent Florida bakery was featured on the list, and that honor goes to Zak the Baker! Here's why it was chosen:

"Zak the Baker is both the name of the baker and the name of his bakery, and what's more, The Kitchn writes that the owner-baker also holds the coveted title of 'Miami's crowned king of bread.' ... Zak's bread menu features seeded and plain versions of a standard baguette, six different kinds of sourdough (including Jewish rye and olive & za'atar), a few varieties of bagels, and two different kinds of sandwich bread. And Zak's also has a range of pastries, cookies, salads, and spreads, just in case you'd like to buy something to serve with your bread. There's coffee too, so maybe you should just plan to stay for a while."