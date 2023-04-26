Taprooms are a great way to sample craft brews, spend quality time with family and friends, and sample the creativity of local brewers crafting products with a focus on quality ingredients, made in small batches or otherwise representing whatever town they are brewed in.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, the writers at LoveFood searched around the country to find the best craft breweries around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state.

So which spot in Georgia is the best craft brewery in the state?

Scofflaw Brewing Company

This award-winning brewery in ATL has been serving locally-made craft brews since opening its doors just a handful of years ago and has grown into one of the best new breweries in the world, according to its website. If beer isn't your thing, they also have hard seltzers and cocktails.

Scofflaw Brewing Company is located at 1738 MacArthur Boulevard NW in Atlanta.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Within one year of its opening in 2016, Scofflaw Brewing Company tripled its fermentation capacity, making it one of the fastest growing breweries in the USA. It's known for its Basement IPA, a juicy pale ale packed with floral citra hops. You can also get mixed cocktails and hard seltzers on tap — but beer lovers should order a flight to try as many of the wonderful brews as possible."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best craft breweries around the country.