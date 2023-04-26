Here's The Best Craft Brewery In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

April 26, 2023

Draught beer in glasses
Photo: Getty Images

Craft breweries are a haven for beer enthusiasts. Thanks to the culture of innovation and experimentation giving birth to thousands of unique flavors and drinks, patrons can enjoy many different beers on tap. It gets even better when it's also part of a restaurant, tourist attraction, or other neat business venture. With so many craft breweries to check out in the country, which ones should you keep your eyes on?

Luckily, LoveFood found the best craft brewery in every state, "from beautiful breweries surrounded by farmland to grungy industrial outposts and urban warehouses."

According to the website, Colorado's top craft brewery is Great Divide Brewing Co.! Here's why it was chosen:

"One of the most decorated breweries in America, Great Divide Brewing Co. in Downtown Denver has 18 Great American Beer Festival medals and five World Beer Cup awards for its bold but balanced brews. The most prolific winners are the crisp and hoppy Titan IPA and Yeti Imperial Stout, which has malty, caramel notes – though they're all great. Work your way through its selection in the intimate indoor tasting room, or take a growler to-go."

Great Divide Brewing Co. has three locations in Denver and one in Castle Rock.

If you're thinking about adding more breweries to your bucket list, visit lovefood.com for a continued list of every state's best craft brewery.

