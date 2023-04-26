Here's The Best Craft Brewery In Florida

Craft breweries are a haven for beer enthusiasts. Thanks to the culture of innovation and experimentation giving birth to thousands of unique flavors and drinks, patrons can enjoy many different beers on tap. It gets even better when it's also part of a restaurant, tourist attraction, or other neat business venture. With so many craft breweries to check out in the country, which ones should you keep your eyes on?

Luckily, LoveFood found the best craft brewery in every state, "from beautiful breweries surrounded by farmland to grungy industrial outposts and urban warehouses."

According to the website, Florida's top craft brewery is Florida Keys Brewing! Here's why it was chosen:

"A visit to Florida Keys Brewing in Islamorada’s Arts and Cultural District is a real event. The microbrewery has a buzzing beer garden attached to the tasting room with live music, a food truck, hula hoops, and games like Giant Jenga. There are around 20 beers on tap. The Iguana Bait, an ale brewed with hibiscus and local honey, is a top choice for those who like smooth, blonde, non-bitter beers."