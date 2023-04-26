Illinois Spot Named The Most Underrated Tourist Attraction In The State

There are many tourist attractions scattered throughout Illinois. Some are extremely well-known and see a lot of foot traffic while others exist just off the beaten path. Despite its wonder, there is one tourist attraction in Illinois that is very underrated.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the most underrated tourist attraction in all of Illinois is Starved Rock State Park located in Utica. Far & Wide mentioned that this attraction, located just Southwest of Chicago, features a "stunning landscape" and a river that flows through a sandstone rock to create a beautiful waterfall. While many visit the region to see the city lights and the Bean, the real attraction is a state park miles away from the hustle and bustle.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the most underrated tourist attraction in all of Illinois:

"It's a strange phenomenon that most travelers not from Illinois think of Chicago as the only place to visit. In Utica, the Illinois River flows through sandstone rock, creating a stunning landscape not often found on bucket lists. It's time for this to change."

For a continued list of the most underrated tourist attractions in each state visit farandwide.com