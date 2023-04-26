Kim Kardashian Reveals The Reason She Would Leave Reality TV

Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family are basically synonymous with reality television, leaping to international notoriety through their longtime show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as well as its spinoffs focusing on different members of the Kardashian-Jenner brood. With so much time spent sharing her life on the screen, you wouldn't think that Kardashian would want to take a step back, but she recently revealed one big reason why she would walk away from being a reality TV star.

During a conversation with Poppy Harlow at the 2023 Time100 Summit, the SKIMS founder said she would be "absolutely" leave reality TV behind to be a full-time attorney, per Entertainment Tonight.

"I joke with my mom — who's my manager — I say, 'Kim K is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney. So you can go help my siblings so you can still have a job,'" she said.

The Kardashians star has been vocal about her passion for obtaining her law degree and has even worked toward helping some prisoners get released, and she plans to take the official bar exam in February 2025. She previously celebrated passing the baby bar in 2021, learning the results while dining at Red Lobster.

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that. The journey just really opened my eyes to so much," she said. "It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done... I would totally spend more time doing that — cameras, no cameras."

Kardashian credits her desire to pursue law to her late father Robert Kardashian, a prominent attorney in his own right who she said would "get such a kick" out her being a lawyer because he "wouldn't have expected it at all." Earlier this year, she shared a heartbreaking message to her father on his birthday where she wished he would "come to me in a dream soon."