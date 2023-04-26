Nick and Vanessa Lachey's future as Love Is Blind hosts hangs in the balance amid backlash from the "live" reunion. The couple, who has hosted the show for four seasons, could be on their way out. As for who will replace them, fan favorites Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton from Season 1 are "in the running," the Daily Mail reports.

News of the potential new hosts comes after several petitions to remove the Lacheys as hosts went viral following their "cringey" performance on the reunion, which was aired a day late due to technical difficulties. Fans of the hit Netflix show accuse Vanessa of being "condescending," "obnoxious" and "biased" during the TV special — especially when it came to Paul Peden and Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds. Vanessa also repeatedly "badgered" the contestants about pregnancy plans, the news outlet reports, citing multiple reports from fans on social media. An "on-set" source called the reunion a "complete disaster on so many levels." "There's always been whispers about replacing them, especially now after the live reunion special ... If they want to keep their ratings up, there’s got to be a change," the source added.