'Love Is Blind' Considers Replacing Nick & Vanessa Lachey Amid Backlash
By Dani Medina
April 26, 2023
Nick and Vanessa Lachey's future as Love Is Blind hosts hangs in the balance amid backlash from the "live" reunion. The couple, who has hosted the show for four seasons, could be on their way out. As for who will replace them, fan favorites Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton from Season 1 are "in the running," the Daily Mail reports.
News of the potential new hosts comes after several petitions to remove the Lacheys as hosts went viral following their "cringey" performance on the reunion, which was aired a day late due to technical difficulties. Fans of the hit Netflix show accuse Vanessa of being "condescending," "obnoxious" and "biased" during the TV special — especially when it came to Paul Peden and Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds. Vanessa also repeatedly "badgered" the contestants about pregnancy plans, the news outlet reports, citing multiple reports from fans on social media. An "on-set" source called the reunion a "complete disaster on so many levels." "There's always been whispers about replacing them, especially now after the live reunion special ... If they want to keep their ratings up, there’s got to be a change," the source added.
Fans online have called for Lauren and Cameron to replace the Lacheys after they captured America's hearts on the inaugural season of the reality show. "Viewers feel a connection with Lauren and Cameron because they are the real deal. They are down-to-earth, kind people who can actually help the contestants because they have walked in their shoes. People want to relate to the hosts – and at this point they can’t relate to Vanessa or Nick," the insider added.
The source also said that the Lacheys are "fabulous" when dealing with Netflix executives, but showed "another side to them" during the unscripted reunion.
