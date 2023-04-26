Minnesota Spot Named The Most Underrated Tourist Attraction In The State

There are many tourist attractions scattered throughout Minnesota. Some are extremely well-known and see a lot of foot traffic while others exist just off the beaten path. The Mall of America in Bloomington sees many people each year and is known far and wide as one of the most popular tourist attractions that the state has to offer. Despite its wonder, there is one tourist attraction in Minnesota that is very underrated.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the most underrated tourist attraction in all of Minnesota is Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness Area located in Duluth. Far & Wide mentioned that this attraction is known for its scenic views. Visitors are able to hike and canoe across secluded sections of Superior National Forest without the crowds!

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the most underrated tourist attraction in all of Minnesota:

"Not trapping tourists indoors is this scenic area of Northern Minnesota, where visitors can boat and hike. More than 1 million acres inside the Superior National Forest is the perfect place for anti-retail therapy, with "only" 250,000 annual visitors."

