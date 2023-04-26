Most Of Yosemite National Park To Close Due Flooding From Snow Melt

The National Parks Service said that most of Yosemite National Park will be closed starting on Friday (April 28) as warming weather melts the snow and could cause flooding.

"While visiting Yosemite Valley with high water is an amazing experience, Yosemite Valley closes once the Merced River at Pohono Bridge is forecast to exceed 10 feet. At flood stage (10 feet), roads and other critical infrastructure begin flooding, making it unsafe for visitors to be in Yosemite Valley. It is very likely that the Merced River will reach flood stage off and on from late April through early July," the NPS said.

Wawona, Mariposa Grove (via hike only), Crane Flat area, Hetch Hetchy, and western Yosemite Valley will remain open, but officials warned there will be limited parking and advised people not to park off-road.

Officials said that most of Yosemite will remain closed until May 3 at the earliest and did not rule out future closures.

Those who have reservations for lodging and campgrounds will automatically be refunded. Those who purchased wilderness permits can reschedule them for alternative trailheads as space allows.