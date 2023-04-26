Nebraska Spot Named The Most Underrated Tourist Attraction In The State

There are many tourist attractions scattered throughout Nebraska. Some are extremely well-known and see a lot of foot traffic while others exist just off the beaten path. While Chimney Rock in Bayard is very beautiful, there is another state attraction that piques fascination. Despite its wonder, this Nebraska attraction is very underrated.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the most underrated tourist attraction in all of Nebraska is the Henry Doorly Zoo located in Omaha. Far & Wide mentioned that this attraction is known for its underground caves, beautiful aquarium, and number of exotic animals. Park visitors praise the attraction for the abundance of entertainment that is provided for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the most underrated tourist attraction in all of Nebraska:

"For a more immersive experience, Nebraskans suggest a visit to the Henry Doorly Zoo, which includes an aquarium, underground caves and exotic animals across its 130 acres. More than 80 percent of reviewers give it "excellent" marks, and the zoo is considered one of the best in the world."

