Taprooms are a great way to sample craft brews, spend quality time with family and friends, and sample the creativity of local brewers crafting products with a focus on quality ingredients, made in small batches or otherwise representing whatever town they are brewed in.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, the writers at LoveFood searched around the country to find the best craft breweries around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state.

So which spot in Ohio is the best craft brewery in the state?

MadTree Brewing

This Cincinnati brewery, which opened its doors in 2013, describes itself as being "inspired by madness [and] rooted in purpose," according to its website. MadTree Brewing is located at 3301 Madison Road in Cincinnati.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Apart from the incredible IPAs (you can't go wrong with any of them), a big draw of MadTree Brewing is its huge outdoor patio, which can seat seemingly infinite numbers of people. Customers can bring their dogs, catch up with friends, and order amazing wood-fired pizzas. On top of all that, the brewery has planted more than 1,000 trees with money it has raised."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best craft breweries around the country.