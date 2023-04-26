Pennsylvania Spot Named The Most Underrated Tourist Attraction In The State

There are many tourist attractions scattered throughout Pennsylvania. Some are extremely well-known and see a lot of foot traffic while others exist just off the beaten path. Despite its wonder, there is one tourist attraction in Pennsylvania that is very underrated.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the most underrated tourist attraction in all of Pennsylvania is Knoebel's Amusement Park located in Elysburg. Far & Wide mentioned that this attraction operates within the mountains, and visitors are not required to pay an admittance fee. Families are able to picnic at the park, and unlike other state amusement parks, the lines are not too long!

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the most underrated tourist attraction in all of Pennsylvania:

"This family-owned and operated amusement park in the mountains of Pennsylvania harkens back to a simpler time. No admittance fee is charged to enjoy the park, which feels more like a huge carnival with its ticketing for rides, arcades and Midways. Picnicking and pets are allowed, lines are never long, and you won't break the bank to take a family."

