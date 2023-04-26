Rihanna, SZA, Doja Cat & More Win Big At 2023 Webby Awards

Meanwhile, SZA has been crowned as this year's "Artist of the Year." She joins the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross, Tobe Nwigwe, and Shigetaka Kurita, who invented the emoji. Other major winners include Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez, BTS, Lizzo, BLACKPINK, and Serena Williams. Numerous TV shows, films and podcasts also won a Webby including Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" and Netflix's "Stranger Things."



The winners of the Webby Awards are selected by members of the IADAS including QuestLove, Quinta Brunson, Samanatha Bee and other writers and celebrities. You can see the full list of winners right now.



The 27th annual Webby Awards are set to go down on May 15 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Roy Woods, Jr. is set to return as the host of the show. Fans will be to watch all the hilarious moments on the Webby Awards' official YouTube, Instagram and Tiktok accounts.

