Rihanna, SZA, Doja Cat & More Win Big At 2023 Webby Awards
By Tony M. Centeno
April 26, 2023
Rihanna, SZA, Doja Cat and more stars earned themselves a Webby.
On Tuesday, April 25, the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences shared a gallery of all the winners ahead of the 27th annual Webby Awards, which will be globally-broadcasted show next month. This year's winners include the "Lift Me Up" crooner, who took home the award for Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment thanks to her "Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4" showthat debuted last year. Doja Cat also claimed the award for Best Influencer or Creator Endorsement, Features following her "Contractual Partnership" with Taco Bell.
Meanwhile, SZA has been crowned as this year's "Artist of the Year." She joins the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross, Tobe Nwigwe, and Shigetaka Kurita, who invented the emoji. Other major winners include Christina Aguilera, Selena Gomez, BTS, Lizzo, BLACKPINK, and Serena Williams. Numerous TV shows, films and podcasts also won a Webby including Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" and Netflix's "Stranger Things."
The winners of the Webby Awards are selected by members of the IADAS including QuestLove, Quinta Brunson, Samanatha Bee and other writers and celebrities. You can see the full list of winners right now.
The 27th annual Webby Awards are set to go down on May 15 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Roy Woods, Jr. is set to return as the host of the show. Fans will be to watch all the hilarious moments on the Webby Awards' official YouTube, Instagram and Tiktok accounts.