Sister Of Slain Taylor Swift Fan Thanks Swifties For 'Overwhelming' Support

Days after Jacob Lewis was killed by an alleged drunk driver on the way home from the Taylor Swift concert in Houston, his sister is speaking out to everyone who showed support during this tough time.

The accident happened on the Southwest Freeway on Saturday (April 22) as Jacob Lewis was making his way home from the "Anti-Hero" singer's concert at NRG Stadium, USA TODAY reports. Lewis' vehicle became stalled on the freeway. "His last act was to push his sister to safety on a dark street. He was a bright light... touched so many people. We're all struggling with this loss," his father Steve Lewis told the news outlet.

While Lewis was trying to push the car from behind with his sister was at the wheel, Alan Bryant Hayes struck the 20-year-old boy and the car. The Houston Fire Department arrived to the scene shortly after, where Lewis was pronounced dead. His sister, April Bancroft, 26, who attended the concert with her brother, was injured and received treatment at a local hospital.

When news of Lewis' death broke online, Taylor Swift fans helped support his family, who created a GoFundMe to help raise funds in his honor. Hundreds of $13 donations were made, bringing the Lewis' family's fundraiser well over their goal of $75,000. The GoFundMe has raised over $126,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Bancroft took to Twitter earlier this week to thank Swifties who donated and showed support. "I cannot express the overwhelming happiness and gratitude from every #Swiftie out there. Thank you thank you thank you. I will get to your messages eventually if I haven’t already, your words have inspired me through my day so much," she wrote.