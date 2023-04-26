Store Owner Sleeping Inside Business To Stop Crime Fatally Shoots Burglar

A New Mexico business owner fatally shot a burglar after deciding to sleep in his store following a previous break-in before the store even opened. The Albuquerque Police Department said it received a report of a shooting in the city's International District.

When officers arrived, they learned that the owner of the smoke shop had fatally shot a man who was trying to break in. The owner, who asked not to be identified, told KOB that he started sleeping in the store after somebody tried to break in through a small hole in the wall.

He said that he was asleep when he heard a scratching noise in the wall around 3 a.m. About an hour later, the suspected burglar managed to break through the wall, and the owner went to investigate.

The store owner pulled out his gun and ordered the intruder to leave. Instead of leaving, the suspect, who was holding some type of tool, moved toward the owner, causing him to open fire.

The suspect was shot multiple times and declared dead at the scene.

Authorities said they are investigating the case as a "justifiable homicide" and released the owner after he gave a statement to detectives.

The shop owner said he is working to repair the hole in the wall and plans to install security cameras so he doesn't have to sleep in his store anymore.