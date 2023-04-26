Taprooms are a great way to sample craft brews, spend quality time with family and friends, and sample the creativity of local brewers crafting products with a focus on quality ingredients, made in small batches or otherwise representing whatever town they are brewed in.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, the writers at LoveFood searched around the country to find the best craft breweries around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state.

So which spot in Tennessee is the best craft brewery in the state?

Tennessee Brew Works

This Nashville brewery has been serving craft brews honoring Tennessee since first opening its doors in 2013. Not only can you sample the beer as a crisp beverage, but the taproom also incorporates the brews into several options on the menu.

Tennessee Brew Works is located at 809 Ewing Avenue in Nashville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Beer enthusiasts will love the draft options and food menu at Tennessee Brew Works. Headlining the taps is Hippies and Cowboys, a smooth and crisp IPA. Other favorites include Basil Ryeman (a silky and spicy saison) and the witbier. Brews also feature on the food menu; for example, the chicken wings come with State Park Blonde ale ranch dressing and the mussels are served with Southern Wit beer bread."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best craft breweries around the country.