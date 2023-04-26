James Corden already bid adieu to the beloved Carpool Karaoke series, but fans aren't ready to let go of some of their favorite moments. The TV show host announced in April 2022 that The Late Late Show would end in 2023. The show's final episode will air on April 27, 2023.

From Britney Spears and BTS to Elton John and Justin Bieber, dozens of celebrity guests have made their way into The Late Late Show host's car to help him use the HOV lane to avoid traffic and get to work.

On the final and most recent episode featuring two-time guest and longtime friend Adele, which premiered on April 24, Corden revealed it wasn't an easy start. In fact, musical guests repeatedly turned down the opportunity to be on the show. It wasn't until March 26, 2015 when Mariah Carey entered Corden's car for the first time, setting the tone for the next decade.