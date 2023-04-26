The 10 Most Unforgettable 'Carpool Karaoke' Moments With James Corden
By Dani Medina
April 26, 2023
James Corden already bid adieu to the beloved Carpool Karaoke series, but fans aren't ready to let go of some of their favorite moments. The TV show host announced in April 2022 that The Late Late Show would end in 2023. The show's final episode will air on April 27, 2023.
From Britney Spears and BTS to Elton John and Justin Bieber, dozens of celebrity guests have made their way into The Late Late Show host's car to help him use the HOV lane to avoid traffic and get to work.
On the final and most recent episode featuring two-time guest and longtime friend Adele, which premiered on April 24, Corden revealed it wasn't an easy start. In fact, musical guests repeatedly turned down the opportunity to be on the show. It wasn't until March 26, 2015 when Mariah Carey entered Corden's car for the first time, setting the tone for the next decade.
"The thing I was was most worried about was how do we get guests on the show," Corden told the "I Drink Wine" singer. "We couldn't book anyone. And then things like carpool, I mean, no one would do it. Everyone on planet Earth said no." Mariah eventually said yes — but she said she wouldn't sing. "The first thing she says to me, she goes 'I'll do the chat, I ain't singing,'" Corden recalled. "I looked at Gabe and I went, 'What am I gonna do?' And he went, 'Dude, you just gotta get her to sing.'"
After joking around that he didn't know how to work the radio on his "new car," Corden blasted "Always Be My Baby" and Mariah couldn't help but sing along to her 1995 smash hit. A few guests later, Stevie Wonder joined the show and that's when "other artists were like, 'Well if Stevie Wonder's done it, I'll do it.'"
In the segment's eight years on the air, artists including Jennifer Hudson, One Direction, Sia, Gwen Stefani, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Bruno Mars, Usher, Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Paul McCartney, Cardi B, Céline Dion, Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Diddy have all joined in on the fun.
Here's a look at the 10 most memorable moments from James Corden's Carpool Karaoke over the years:
10: Lady Gaga taking the wheel after just getting her driver's license
In October 2016, Lady Gaga took the wheel of James Corden's car just "a few months" after getting her driver's license. "It was so embarrassing," the then-30-year-old singer said. "My whole family came with me to the DMV. My father cried when I got my driver's license."
After getting in the driver's seat, the "Poker Face" singer hilariously couldn't find the gearshift, and flicked on the windshield wipers instead. She then hit the gas abruptly and started honking her horn, prompting James to grab a helmet and put it on while the two sang along to "Edge of Glory."
"It was terrifying. Let me drive. I'm never doing that again," James told Lady Gaga.
9: Bad Bunny 'Breaks Free' to Ariana Grande's music
After fangirling a bit and revealing that "Break Free" is the English song he knows the most, Bad Bunny cuts his conversation short with James Corden and passionately sings the chorus to Ariana Grande's infectious song in this March 2023 episode of Carpool Karaoke.
8: Gwen Stefani drops a bombshell about the lyrics to 'Sweet Escape'
About 10 years after the release of "Sweet Escape," Gwen Stefani appeared on Carpool Karaoke to jam out to some of her and No Doubt's biggest songs in May 2016. At the start of "Sweet Escape," however, James Corden cut her off and asked her what we've all been thinking for so long: "I'm OK with lyrics, but I do not know what you're saying," Corden said in reference to the song's jumbled-up verse. She explained the lyrics to the 65 million viewers who saw the video: "'Cause I've been acting like sour milk all on the floor, it's your fault you didn't shut the refrigerator, maybe that's the reason I've been acting so cold." The more you know!
Also in this episode, Gwen and James are joined by George Clooney and Julia Roberts!
7: Selena Gomez causes a stir at McDonald's
On his way to work, James Corden takes Selena Gomez for a pitstop at McDonald's to grab a snack in this June 2016 episode. The other goal of the visit was to snag a limited-time cup that featured Selena's lyrics from "Love You Like A Love Song" and the two caused a stir while they were there. McDonald's employees can be seen — and definitely heard — shrieking and yelling that Selena Gomez was in the drive-thru!
6: Madonna expresses herself by sticking her leg out of the car window... several times
Madonna and James Corden drove through the streets of New York City in this December 2016 episode of Carpool Karaoke. During several songs, Madonna took "Express Yourself" to a whole new level, and stuck her legs out side the car's window to greet fans passing by!
5: Migos make 'Sweet Caroline' their own with hilarious adlibs
Migos made an appearance in this November 2018 episode of Carpool Karaoke. Quavo, Offset and Takeoff hilariously made Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" a hip-hop hit with their hilarious adlibs, including their signature "Yeah!" "Brrrrr" and "skrrrrt" sounds.
RIP Takeoff 💔
4: Céline Dion and James Corden recreate 'Titanic' in Las Vegas
Céline Dion and James Corden performed the iconic Titanic theme "My Heart Will Go On" in true Jack and Rose fashion — on top of a boat in the middle of Las Vegas. Fans gathered around the Fountains of Bellagio to watch the two perform in this May 2019 episode.
3: James Corden auditions to become the 8th member of BTS
In this February 2020 episode of Carpool Karaoke, James Corden hilariously invited himself to become the eighth member of BTS. "I will quit this job in a heartbeat to join BTS," James said. "I think I can come (on a world tour) as a dancer." BTS and James then make their way into a dance class where the latter proves himself.
2: Usher helps stranded drivers push their car to safety
After an afternoon that included a "swag" lesson and the cleaning of his own Hollywood Star, Usher and James helped stranded drivers push their car down the street in this July 2017 episode of Carpool Karaoke. "I had no idea when I got in your car that I'd end up pushing cars," Usher told James.
1: One Direction and James Corden create hilarious 'music video' for 'No Control'
James Corden suggested One Direction have a "dance routine at some point" in the band's at-the-time new song, "No Control," in this December 2015 episode. "Why don't you choreograph it for us and we'll do it," Liam Payne told the host. Corden provided denim jackets for the crew and even taught them dance moves to the song's chorus. They performed the song, complete with James' dance moves, to "give the fans what they've always wanted."
Honorable mentions: Harry Styles' high note in "Drag Me Down" and James Corden's rap in the same song.