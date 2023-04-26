This Pizza Place Serves The Best Meal In Washington

While most states and regions have become known for specific foods, cooking styles, and dishes, many restaurants left their mark on history thanks to their cohesive and delicious meals. We're talking about places that get long lines or at least a local reputation for the entrees or main course they serve. Sometimes, that one meal becomes the whole eatery's identity.

Mashed did some digging and crafted a list of the best meal every state had to offer. Writers made their choices based on main courses and entrees featured on the TV show The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

According to the website, Washington state's best meal is the chanterelle truffle cheese pizza from Serious Pie! Here's why it was chosen:

"For many pizza is a serious passion, so what better place to find some seriously good eats than Serious Pie of Seattle? ... 'The Best Thing I Ever Ate' selected an extremely indulgent item from the adventurous restaurant's menu, naming the chanterelle truffle cheese pizza as the cream of the crop. Truffles have long been a prized ingredient and for good reason. They're certainly a welcome addition for most people. But truffles need a partner to really bring the best out of them. The roasted chanterelle mushrooms, which pair nicely with the truffles, serve this purpose perfectly. This is an elegant, and indulgent, take on the classic mushroom pizza. As one review notes, this pizza is a full experience. The review touches on how wonderful the pizza's crust is and how this brings out the best of wonderfully selected ingredients. This is a pizza that's up front about what it is, and it's all good."

Serious Pie has three locations in Seattle.

Still hungry? Check out the full list on mashed.com.