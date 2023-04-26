Three 18-Year-Olds Arrested In Rock-Throwing Incidents That Killed Driver

By Bill Galluccio

April 26, 2023

broken car window, an accident on the road. Safe movement.
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities in Colorado have arrested three high school students in connection with a series of rock-throwing incidents that left one woman dead. Joseph KoenigNicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak, all 18, were taken into custody and are facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The group is accused of throwing large landscaping rocks at least seven vehicles from their truck, a black 2016 Chevy Silverado, on April 19. The last car they targeted was a yellow Chevy Spark driven by 20-year-old Alexa Bartell. The rock went through her windshield, causing her to crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries in the string of attacks.

"I have a lot of anger that they would do this. I have a lot of anger that they took somebody's life," one of the victims, Nathan Tipton, told KDVR.

Officials did not say why the teens were throwing large landscaping rocks at cars.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.