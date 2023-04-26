Three 18-Year-Olds Arrested In Rock-Throwing Incidents That Killed Driver

Authorities in Colorado have arrested three high school students in connection with a series of rock-throwing incidents that left one woman dead. Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak, all 18, were taken into custody and are facing charges of first-degree murder with extreme indifference.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The group is accused of throwing large landscaping rocks at least seven vehicles from their truck, a black 2016 Chevy Silverado, on April 19. The last car they targeted was a yellow Chevy Spark driven by 20-year-old Alexa Bartell. The rock went through her windshield, causing her to crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries in the string of attacks.

"I have a lot of anger that they would do this. I have a lot of anger that they took somebody's life," one of the victims, Nathan Tipton, told KDVR.

Officials did not say why the teens were throwing large landscaping rocks at cars.