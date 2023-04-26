Two Flights Struck By Birds Make Emergency Landings At Texas Airport

Houston, we have a fowl problem.

Two United Airlines flights leaving George Bush Intercontinental Airport were forced to make emergency landings after mid-air collisions with birds, Chron reports.

Crew onboard United Flight 847 to Chile reported a "loud pop" sound near the front of the plane. At the same time, United Flight 2086 to Las Vegas reportedly experienced a "very loud strike" in a similar area of the exterior of the aircraft. At the time, crew members on both flights reported the incidents to air traffic control and prepared to make their way back to the tarmac for maintenance.

"Uh, it could be a bird. It could be a drone...We don't know but all we know is we hit something," one pilot told air traffic controllers.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and both flights were able to make their way to Chile and Las Vegas after the aircrafts were checked out.

News of these two United flights comes days after an American Airlines flight was struck by birds, causing an engine fire. The flight was making its way from Columbus, Ohio, to Phoenix.