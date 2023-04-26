Video Shows Aaron Rodgers Arriving At Jets' Facility For First Time
By Jason Hall
April 26, 2023
A video shared by New York Jets owner Woody Johnson shows newly acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers entering the team facility for the first time Wednesday (April 26) morning.
"Welcome to 1 Jets Dr. @AaronRodgers12," Johnson tweeted.
The video shows Rodgers wearing a Jets hoodie and sharing handshakes and hugs with Johnson, head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett -- who he had previously worked with during his tenure with the Green Bay Packers -- and others ahead of his introductory press conference.
The Jets acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers, which was agreed to on Monday (April 24). The Packers will reportedly receive three picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft -- a first-rounder (No. 13 overall), a second-rounder (No. 42) and a sixth-rounder (No. 207) -- as well as a conditional 2024 second-round pick, which will become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the Jets' offensive plays in 2023, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Welcome to 1 Jets Dr. @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/C0W6ImrSvp— Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) April 26, 2023
He’s here. pic.twitter.com/1sOuchRftD— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 26, 2023
The Jets will also receive the Packers' first-round pick (No. 15) and fifth-round pick (No. 170).
Trade compensation, per sources:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023
Jets get:
🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).
Packers get:
🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH
On March 15, Rodgers publicly acknowledged his intention to play for the Jets next season.
"Since Friday, my intention was to play and play for the NY Jets," Rodgers said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
Rodgers met with Johnson and a contingent of team representatives in California on March 7. New York had previously acquired Rodgers' predecessor, Brett Favre, in a trade with the Packers in 2008, which led to the eventual four-time NFL MVP taking over as Green Bay's starting quarterback for the remainder of his tenure with the franchise.
In January, Schefter reported that the Jets were "a very real scenario" in a possible trade for Rodgers even prior to the recent hiring of Hackett as offensive coordinator, who had previously held the same position in Green Bay and Rodgers had publicly praised following his hiring as the Denver Broncos' head coach last offseason. Rodgers led the NFL's top scoring offense during the first of two consecutive Associated Press Most Valuable Player award-winning seasons in 2020, both of which took place during Hackett's tenure with the Packers.
Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers last offseason amid previous reports of being disgruntled with the franchise. The 39-year-old was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons ahead of the 2022 NFL season, which resulted in Green Bay missing the playoffs after clinching a postseason berth during the previous three consecutive seasons and 11 of the past 13 years.
Rodgers leads all Packers quarterbacks with 475 touchdowns and ranks second in franchise history behind only Favre in QB wins (147), completions (5,001) and passing yards (7,660).