42 Dugg Sentenced To One Year Behind Bars After Failing To Report To Prison

42 Dugg's case began after he was charged with felony firearms possession in March 2020 for reportedly firing a gun at a shooting range in Atlanta. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) arrested and charged the convicted felon after they received a tip. Even though he was eventually released from custody, Dugg was arrested again a few months later for evading police. In May 2021, Dugg and his lawyers negotiated a plea deal that resulted in three years of probation instead of jail time and a $90,000 fine. However, Dugg was arrested again in Las Vegas and did not pass a drug test, which was a violation of his parole.



“A lot of these n***as got get out jail free cards, I guess ’cause I’m turnt I gotta go through the worst!!!!!!” Dugg tweeted back in March. “Death Before Dishonor, #FREEDEMBOYZ.”



The "Thump Sh*t" rapper was supposed to start his six-month prison sentence in West Virginia last year, but missed the date. Now, he'll have to stay in longer than anticipated and will be on supervised release for an extra year once he's done.

