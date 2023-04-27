42 Dugg Sentenced To One Year Behind Bars After Failing To Report To Prison
By Tony M. Centeno
April 27, 2023
42 Dugg has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to failing to report to jail.
On Wednesday, April 26, Detroit News confirmed that the "We Paid" rapper will have to serve one year in prison. Initially, prosecutors had recommended a six-month sentence. In lieu of hitting the rapper with the maximum sentence of five years, the presiding judge William Ray II decided to go with just one year along with a $20,000 fine and three years of supervised release once his sentence is up. 42 Dugg is also required to stay away from illegal drugs.
42 Dugg's case began after he was charged with felony firearms possession in March 2020 for reportedly firing a gun at a shooting range in Atlanta. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) arrested and charged the convicted felon after they received a tip. Even though he was eventually released from custody, Dugg was arrested again a few months later for evading police. In May 2021, Dugg and his lawyers negotiated a plea deal that resulted in three years of probation instead of jail time and a $90,000 fine. However, Dugg was arrested again in Las Vegas and did not pass a drug test, which was a violation of his parole.
“A lot of these n***as got get out jail free cards, I guess ’cause I’m turnt I gotta go through the worst!!!!!!” Dugg tweeted back in March. “Death Before Dishonor, #FREEDEMBOYZ.”
The "Thump Sh*t" rapper was supposed to start his six-month prison sentence in West Virginia last year, but missed the date. Now, he'll have to stay in longer than anticipated and will be on supervised release for an extra year once he's done.